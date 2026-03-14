Jett Howard Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Howard has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat due to an illness, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Howard is battling through an illness that will sideline him for Saturday's contest, and he'll look to recover in time for Monday's game against the Hawks. He has averaged 23.0 minutes per game off the bench over his last four outings, and that playing time will be absorbed by the likes of Jevon Carter, Jase Richardson and Noah Penda.
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