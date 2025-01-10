Jett Howard Injury: Leaves Friday's game early

Howard did not return to Friday's 109-106 loss to the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain. He finished with zero points and one assist over seven minutes.

Howard sprained his ankle late in the third quarter and ended up missing the final 12 minutes of the contest, even though Orlando never formally ruled him out. The injury puts the second-year forward at risk of missing Sunday's game against the 76ers. Howard had played at least 15 minutes off the bench in four of his last five outings prior to Friday's contest, but he could be at risk of falling out of the rotation once either or both of Gary Harris (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (back) return to action.