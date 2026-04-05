Jett Howard Injury: Listed out Sunday
Howard is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
It's not clear as to when Howard picked up the injury, but his absence should have only a minor impact on the Orlando rotation Sunday. Jamal Cain and Noah Penda could pick up a few additional minutes in Howard's place.
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