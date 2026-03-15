Jett Howard Injury: Questionable for Monday
Howard (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Hawks, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Howard missed Saturday's win over Miami, which resulted in some extended minutes for Noah Penda, and Jamal Cain was able to get into the rotation. It'll be more of the same if Howard is out again Monday.
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