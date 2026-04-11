Jett Howard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Howard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Celtics, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Howard has missed the Magic's last four games while recovering from a left ankle sprain, but he could be available for Sunday's game. He served in a key rotational role off the bench, and in 22 outings since the All-Star break he has averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 threes over 16.1 minutes per game. If Howard is cleared to play against Boston, then there could be less minutes available for the likes of Anthony Black and Jamal Cain.