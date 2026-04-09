Jett Howard Injury: Remaining out for Friday
Howard (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Chicago, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.
A left ankle sprain is costing Howard a fourth consecutive contest. His last chance to return before the end of the regular season is Sunday in Boston against the Celtics.
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