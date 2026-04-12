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Jett Howard Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Howard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Howard will end the regular season with a fifth consecutive absence due to a left ankle sprain. The third-year wing set career highs essentially across the board and will finish the regular season with averages of 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 12.6 minutes per game in 55 appearances off the bench.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
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