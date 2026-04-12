Jett Howard Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Howard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Howard will end the regular season with a fifth consecutive absence due to a left ankle sprain. The third-year wing set career highs essentially across the board and will finish the regular season with averages of 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 12.6 minutes per game in 55 appearances off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 66 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1160 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles219 days ago
-
NBA Draft Kit
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small ForwardsSeptember 22, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More