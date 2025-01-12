Jett Howard Injury: Sidelined Sunday

Howard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Howard sustained the left ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Bucks, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Bucks. The 21-year-old has received inconsistent run this season, though he has seen an uptick in playing time due to Jalen Suggs (back) being sidelined. Caleb Houstan and Anthony Black are candidates for a bump in minutes with both Howard and Suggs sidelined.