Jett Howard Injury: Won't go Wednesday
Howard (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
It looked like Howard would face the Bucks after being upgraded from doubtful to questionable Wednesday afternoon. However, Orlando will hold him out of the contest, marking his second straight absence. Trevelin Queen and Caleb Houstan could see extra opportunities with Howard sidelined. Howard's next chance to play will come Friday at Boston.
