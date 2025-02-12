Jett Howard News: Across-the-board effort

Howard notched six points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 victory over Charlotte.

Howard started the second half after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was ejected. He logged a season-high 26 minutes, chipping across the board, including recording three combined defensive stats for just the second time this season. Despite the encouraging performance, Howard has not even been an every-night part of the rotation.