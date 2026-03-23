Jett Howard News: Another passive performance
Howard chipped in 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 16 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Pacers.
Howard scored double digits for just the fifth time in his past 15 games, continuing what has been another disappointing season. To this point in his career, Howard has been unable to carve out a consistent role, instead often seeing the court only when those around him are injured.
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