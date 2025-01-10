Jett Howard News: Another strong performance

Howard ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Howard has stepped up with more minutes on the floor for the Magic. The 21-year-old has played well in the last three games, scoring 40 points combined with 11 rebounds and eight assists during that span. However, Howard's playing time will likely take a hit soon, as Paolo Banchero (oblique) is nearing a return to game action.