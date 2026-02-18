Jett Howard headshot

Jett Howard News: Available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 12:20pm

Howard (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Howard saw a total of six minutes over his last two appearances for Orlando, so his availability won't matter much in fantasy hoops.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
