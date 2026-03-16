Jett Howard News: Available Monday
Howard (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Howard is available to handle his typical duties off the bench. He's averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per contest in his last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1133 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles192 days ago
-
NBA Draft Kit
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small ForwardsSeptember 22, 2023
-
General NBA Article
2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Henderson lead rookies to target in draftsAugust 22, 2023
-
NBA Offseason
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie AnalysisJuly 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More