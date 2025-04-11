Jett Howard News: Drops 17 points Friday

Howard recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one assist and one block over 30 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 129-115 victory over the Pacers.

Howard tallied 15 points in the win, scoring at least 15 points for just the second time all season. It's been an underwhelming campaign for Howard, failing to reach any great heights. Through 59 games, he is averaging 4.3 points and 0.9 three-pointers in 11.3 minutes per contest.