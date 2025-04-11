Fantasy Basketball
Jett Howard News: Drops 17 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Howard recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one assist and one block over 30 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 129-115 victory over the Pacers.

Howard tallied 15 points in the win, scoring at least 15 points for just the second time all season. It's been an underwhelming campaign for Howard, failing to reach any great heights. Through 59 games, he is averaging 4.3 points and 0.9 three-pointers in 11.3 minutes per contest.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
