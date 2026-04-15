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Jett Howard News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Howard (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers.

Howard missed the final five outings of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, though he'll be available for Wednesday's contest. Over 55 regular-season appearances, he averaged 5.5 points in 12.6 minutes per tilt, and he isn't guaranteed meaningful run against Philadelphia.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
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