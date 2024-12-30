Jett Howard News: Held without a point

Howard totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 12 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Nets.

Howard reached double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 21 after Jalen Suggs left the game early with a wrist sprain, but he couldn't take advantage of his newfound minutes. Howard has scored a combined four points in his last three outings and is off the fantasy radar in most formats.