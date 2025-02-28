Jett Howard News: Logs 20 minutes

Howard totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Warriors.

Howard saw 20-plus minutes of action for the second time this month in Thursday's loss. The Magic are trying to push the right buttons to get the most out of the 2023 No. 11 pick, who has struggled to consistently produce. In his last 10 games, the 21-year-old averaged 3.6 points on 32.5 percent shooting in 13.3 minutes per game.