Jett Howard News: Logs garbage time in play-in win

Howard played the final 5:43 of Friday's 121-90 win over the Hornets in the Play-In Tournament, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

Howard missed the final five games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain before being cleared in advance of the Magic's first game of the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. He didn't end up seeing any run in Wednesday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers but was able to see some minutes in garbage time Friday. Based on how he was used Wednesday and Friday, Howard doesn't look like he'll be a regular factor in the rotation during the Magic's upcoming first-round playoff series versus the Pistons.