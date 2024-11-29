Jett Howard News: Mutes role continues

Howard provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 123-100 win over the Nets.

Howard continues to play a limited role off the bench, having exceeded 20 minutes only once this season. Although he is supposedly one of the better perimeter threats on this Magic roster, they are doing just fine with him playing a minimal role. At this point, it appears he will struggle to feature prominently as long as the roster is relatively healthy.