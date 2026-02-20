Jett Howard headshot

Jett Howard News: Perfect from downtown in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:37am

Howard had 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and one block over 13 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 131-94 win over Sacramento.

It was the third-year wing's best scoring effort since he erupted for a surprising 30 points against the Celtics on Nov. 23. Howard's perfect night from beyond the arc was part of a stunning shooting performance by the Magic that saw them go 27-for-50 (54.0 percent) from long distance, with seven different Orlando players draining at least three treys. Howard is still trying to earn a consistent role in the rotation and has played double-digit minutes in just three of the last six games, failing to get on the court at all in one of them due to an ankle injury.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
168 days ago
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small Forwards
NBA
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small Forwards
Author Image
Mike Barner
September 22, 2023
2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Henderson lead rookies to target in drafts
NBA
2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Henderson lead rookies to target in drafts
Author Image
Nick Whalen
August 22, 2023
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis
NBA
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
July 24, 2023