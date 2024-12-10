Jett Howard News: Pops for 10 points Tuesday

Howard finished Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Milwaukee with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one assist across 12 minutes.

Howard scored double-digits for just the fourth time this season, a campaign which has thus far failed to produce too many highlights. Even with Orlando's two best players sidelined, Howard has been unable to step into a consistent role. The Magic are in a tough position, being a team that wants to develop their young players but also wants to win as many games as possible.