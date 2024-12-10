Jett Howard News: Pops for 10 points Tuesday
Howard finished Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Milwaukee with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one assist across 12 minutes.
Howard scored double-digits for just the fourth time this season, a campaign which has thus far failed to produce too many highlights. Even with Orlando's two best players sidelined, Howard has been unable to step into a consistent role. The Magic are in a tough position, being a team that wants to develop their young players but also wants to win as many games as possible.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now