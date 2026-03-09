Jett Howard News: Scores 14 points
Howard contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.
Howard logged 25 minutes for the second time in a row, but he fared much better this time around. He's had a limited fantasy impact this season, averaging 12.0 minutes across 42 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1126 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles185 days ago
-
NBA Draft Kit
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small ForwardsSeptember 22, 2023
-
General NBA Article
2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Henderson lead rookies to target in draftsAugust 22, 2023
-
NBA Offseason
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie AnalysisJuly 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More