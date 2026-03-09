Jett Howard headshot

Jett Howard News: Scores 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Howard contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.

Howard logged 25 minutes for the second time in a row, but he fared much better this time around. He's had a limited fantasy impact this season, averaging 12.0 minutes across 42 appearances.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
