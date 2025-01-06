Fantasy Basketball
Jett Howard News: Scores career-high 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 9:43am

Howard registered 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 loss to the Jazz.

Howard scored in double digits for the first time this season, but it was the first time in his career he surpassed the 20-point plateau. Howard might be in line to see more minutes while the Magic remain depleted, but he'll have to prove Sunday's outing wasn't an outlier.

