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Jett Howard News: Solid workload in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Howard supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime win over Washington.

Howard logged 20-plus minutes for a fourth straight game on Thursday, a significant shift for a player who hadn't reached that mark in back-to-back outings at any other point this season. This sustained usage is a direct result of Franz Wagner (ankle) being sidelined with no definitive timetable for a return. During this four-game span, Howard has averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while knocking down 1.8 triples per contest.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
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