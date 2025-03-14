Jett Howard News: Unproductive again Friday

Howard finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over four minutes during Friday's 118-111 loss to Minnesota.

Howard continues to be a non-factor for the Magic, having now scored single digits in 17 straight games. Despite a number of injuries which has resulted in a lack of backcourt depth, Howard has been unable to capitalize. Across 55 games played, he is averaging just 4.1 points and 0.9 three-pointers in 11.2 minutes.