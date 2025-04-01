Fantasy Basketball
Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 11:57am

Carter (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Carter picked up some rare minutes in garbage time during Monday's 145-117 loss to Oklahoma City, finishing with 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes. If Carter is unable to go, Talen Horton-Tucker could see increased run with the Bulls submitting a very lengthy injury report.

Jevon Carter
Chicago Bulls
