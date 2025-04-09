Jevon Carter News: Bench role against Miami
Carter will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Heat.
After being a starter for the first time for Chicago in the loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Carter will return to the second unit Wednesday against Miami. In 33 games off the bench this season, Carter has averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 41.1 percent from the field.
