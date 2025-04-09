Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Bench role against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Carter will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Heat.

After being a starter for the first time for Chicago in the loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Carter will return to the second unit Wednesday against Miami. In 33 games off the bench this season, Carter has averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 41.1 percent from the field.

Jevon Carter
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now