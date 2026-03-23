Jevon Carter News: Comes up empty in start
Carter posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to Indiana.
Carter was elevated into the starting lineup after Jalen Suggs was ruled out due to an illness. Having scored double digits in four straight games coming into Monday, the hope was that Carter would make for an interesting stream option. However, those who took a chance on him were met with nothing but disappointment, as Carter recorded arguably his worst performance since joining the Magic. At this point, he should only be on the radar for streaming purposes, if and when the schedule works in his favor.
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