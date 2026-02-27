Jevon Carter News: Fares well off bench

Carter totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 113-108 loss to Houston.

Carter has been a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off the bench in Orlando, but he continues to see increased reps in the backcourt. Jalen Suggs returned to action Thursday and logged just 13 minutes, but once he's up to full speed, Carter is likely to see a reduced role.