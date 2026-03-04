Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Hands out six dimes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Carter racked up 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over Washington.

The six assists were a season-high output for Carter, but overall, it's very hard to trust him as a bench option on a game-to-game basis. He has scored in double digits in two of his last five outings, but in the other three, he's scored a combined two points. The inconsistencies in production and playing time limit his upside considerably across all formats, making him valuable only as a streaming option in deeper leagues.

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
330 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
342 days ago
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 3, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 23, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 17, 2024