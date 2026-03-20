Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Hits three triples in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Carter finished Thursday's 130-111 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.

Carter provided a scoring spark for Orlando's second unit Thursday, reaching double-digit points for the third consecutive game. It is a notable turnaround for the veteran guard, who had failed to reach that mark in each of his previous six appearances before this stretch. Carter has maintained a consistent role in the rotation following the return of Jalen Suggs, appearing for at least 16 minutes in 16 straight outings with the Magic. Since joining the Magic in mid February, Carter is averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists across 21.8 minutes per game.

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
346 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
358 days ago
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 3, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 23, 2025