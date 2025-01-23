Jevon Carter News: Off injury report
Carter (illness) isn't included on the Bulls' injury report for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Carter had missed Chicago's previous two games while recovering an illness, but he'll be available off the bench for the final contest of the Bulls' road trip. The veteran guard hasn't been a regular in the rotation this season, appearing in just 19 games while averaging 6.5 minutes.
