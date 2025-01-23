Fantasy Basketball
Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Carter (illness) isn't included on the Bulls' injury report for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Carter had missed Chicago's previous two games while recovering an illness, but he'll be available off the bench for the final contest of the Bulls' road trip. The veteran guard hasn't been a regular in the rotation this season, appearing in just 19 games while averaging 6.5 minutes.

Jevon Carter
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
