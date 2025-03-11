Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Plays in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:57am

Carter picked up five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in three minutes of Monday's 121-103 win over the Pacers.

Carter didn't enter the game Monday until the result was decided, playing in garbage time and making two shots. The 29-year-old hasn't been able to carve a role in the Bulls' rotation, appearing in just five of the team's past 12 contests and averaging 4.2 points.

Jevon Carter
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now