Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Productive night in Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Carter totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Suns.

The Magic leaned heavily on their starting lineup over four-plus quarters, and Carter was the only member of the second unit to play more than 19 minutes or score in double digits. The veteran guard struggled to break into the rotation with Chicago before being waived at the end of January, but in two games for Orlando since the All-Star break he's had a prominent role in the backcourt, averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.5 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes.

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
319 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
331 days ago
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
Author Image
Dan Bruno
355 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 23, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 17, 2024