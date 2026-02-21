Jevon Carter News: Productive night in Phoenix
Carter totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Suns.
The Magic leaned heavily on their starting lineup over four-plus quarters, and Carter was the only member of the second unit to play more than 19 minutes or score in double digits. The veteran guard struggled to break into the rotation with Chicago before being waived at the end of January, but in two games for Orlando since the All-Star break he's had a prominent role in the backcourt, averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.5 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes.
