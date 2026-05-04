Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Quiet in Game 7 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:47am

Carter had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After being waived by the Bulls ahead of a busy trade deadline in February, Carter signed a one-year contract with the Magic and was a veteran presence for a young club. He wound up playing a fairly decent role for Orlando, closing with averages of 7.2 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 20.4 minutes per contest across 30 regular-season games for the Magic.

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic
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