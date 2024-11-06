Jevon Carter News: Rare appearance in loss

Carter notched five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in six minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Carter suited up for just the second time this season, playing six minutes in garbage time. It's been an underwhelming 12 months for Carter who has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Chicago rotation. Based on what we have seen across the first six games, it appears he is going to be utilized as nothing more than a depth piece.