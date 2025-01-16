Fantasy Basketball
Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Rare appearance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Carter provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in four minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 loss to Atlanta.

Carter played four minutes in the loss, suiting up for just the third time in the past seven games. The Bulls have a number of options at the guard position, with Carter well and truly buried on the depth chart. Outside of injuries to multiple players, it is unlikely we see Carter playing significant minutes any time soon.

