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Jevon Carter News: Removed from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Carter (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Magic's 109-97 loss to the 76ers in the Play-In Tournament.

Carter had appeared in all 29 of the Magic's games following the All-Star break and averaged 7.4 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 21.0 minutes, but he ended up being the odd man out Wednesday with head coach Jamahl Mosely cutting his rotation down to nine men for the playoff opener. With Jalen Suggs logging heavy minutes Wednesday as the Magic's starting point guard and with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black also beginning to see more playing time after having their minutes monitored carefully late in the regular season following their returns from extended absences, Carter will likely struggle to see the court for the duration of Orlando's playoff run.

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic
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