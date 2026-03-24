Jevon Carter News: Reverting to bench role

Carter won't start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Carter got the starting nod in place of Jalen Suggs (illness) during Monday's loss to Indiana, but Jamal Cain will enter the starting five for Suggs in the second leg of this back-to-back. Carter has averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 18.8 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.