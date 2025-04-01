Fantasy Basketball
Jevon Carter News: Scores 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 10:43am

Carter posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 145-117 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Bulls were blown out of this contest, allowing Carter to see rare reps in garbage time. He's been used sparingly in recent contests, playing just five times in March for an average of 10.8 minutes. This performance will likely go down as an outlier.

