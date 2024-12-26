Fantasy Basketball
Jevon Carter News: Scores season-high 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Carter closed Thursday's 141-133 loss to Atlanta with 26 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Entering Thursday's contest, Carter had appeared in just 13 games off the bench for Chicago and averaged just 4.7 minutes per game. However, the veteran guard got an extended run Thursday due to the absences of Lonzo Ball (illness), Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles), Josh Giddey (ankle) and Matas Buzelis (illness). Carter took advantage of the opportunity, and his 26 points were a season high and the third-most of his career. His performance could warrant additional playing time off the bench moving forward, starting with Saturday's game against the Bucks.

