Jevon Carter News: Sees 20 minutes in win

Carter finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Cavaliers.

Carter continues to soak up additional minutes with the second unit with Anthony Black (abdomen) and Franz Wagner (ankle) still sidelined. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 23.5 minutes with 7.7 points, 3.4 assist and 2.0 rebounds.