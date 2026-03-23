Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Starting sans Suggs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Carter will start Monday's game against the Pacers.

With Jalen Suggs (illness) joining Anthony Black (abdomen) and Franz Wagner (ankle) on the sidelines, Carter will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over 12 March appearances, the 30-year-old guard has averaged 8.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per contest, though he'll likely see an uptick in minutes with the first unit.

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jevon Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
349 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
361 days ago
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 3, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 23, 2025