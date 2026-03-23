Jevon Carter News: Starting sans Suggs
Carter will start Monday's game against the Pacers.
With Jalen Suggs (illness) joining Anthony Black (abdomen) and Franz Wagner (ankle) on the sidelines, Carter will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over 12 March appearances, the 30-year-old guard has averaged 8.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per contest, though he'll likely see an uptick in minutes with the first unit.
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