Jevon Carter News: Tallies 10 points in loss

Carter accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 127-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carter played an expanded role, logging double-digit minutes for just the second time in the past 10 games during which he has appeared. It's been another disappointing season for Carter, currently averaging 3.8 points in 7.2 minutes per game.