Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jevon Carter headshot

Jevon Carter News: Tallies 10 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Carter accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 127-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carter played an expanded role, logging double-digit minutes for just the second time in the past 10 games during which he has appeared. It's been another disappointing season for Carter, currently averaging 3.8 points in 7.2 minutes per game.

Jevon Carter
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now