Jhonathan Dunn News: Connects on six threes in G League

Dunn tallied 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 134-130 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Dunn led both teams Tuesday with six makes from beyond the arc. It was his highest scoring outing in the G League since March 8, when he finished with 24 points while going 6-for-8 from three.