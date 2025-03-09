Jhonathan Dunn News: Effective G League shooting effort

Dunn played 21 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 121-103 G League win versus Motor City and totaled 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist.

Dunn had an effective performance during Saturday's victory, converting on 81.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 75.0 percent of his three-point tries. Across 28 games played this season, the 27-year-old is averaging 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.