Jhonathan Dunn News: Instant offense off bench in win

Dunn closed with 19 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

It was Dunn's highest scoring output since he erupted for a season-best 30 points off the bench in the Feb. 5 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. However, the 27-year-old has been a fairly inconsistent contributor, averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 16.6 minutes across his past 10 outings (one start). Dunn is shooting 45.2 percent from long range during this span, though.