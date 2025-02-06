Jhonathan Dunn News: Pours in 30 points off bench

Dunn recorded 30 points (11-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 124-99 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Dunn led his club in scoring despite being deployed off the bench. He caught fire from beyond the arc, where he scored 21 of his 30 points by burying a team-high seven treys. This marks only the second time during the regular season that Dunn has scored in double figures.