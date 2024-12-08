Jhonathan Dunn News: Quiet in return

Dunn logged six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and a steal across 17 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 119-111 G League win over San Diego.

Dunn made his return to the court Saturday after having missed the team's past four games due to a hip flexor injury. However, he was not productive for South Bay, scoring just six points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.