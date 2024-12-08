Jhonathan Dunn News: Quiet in return
Dunn logged six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and a steal across 17 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 119-111 G League win over San Diego.
Dunn made his return to the court Saturday after having missed the team's past four games due to a hip flexor injury. However, he was not productive for South Bay, scoring just six points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
Jhonathan Dunn
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now